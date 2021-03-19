CREDAI announces 10th Edition of Hyderabad Property Show 2021

CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, today announced the 10th edition of the Hyderabad Property show 2021.

CREDAI senior leadership team comprising of P. Rama Krishna Rao President, V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Vice Presidents C Murali Mohan, K Rajeshwar, V Venu Vinod, N Jaideep Reddy, Treasurer Aditya Gowra, and Joint Secretaries Shivraj Thakur and K. Rambabu along with other EC members of CREDAI Hyderabad were present. The property show is planned keeping in mind all the COVID protocols, the same has been incorporated in the stall designs and exhibition layouts.

CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021 will be held from April 16 to 18 at Hitex, Hyderabad. The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under a single umbrella. The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities.

Speaking on the occasion P Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “The year 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. Hyderabad has emerged as a vibrant city that continues to grow, attract investments and streamline processes to enhance ease of doing business. All industries are showing signs of remarkable recovery. The discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine is a ray of hope, embodying trust that we can successfully overcome the challenges and conduct normal business. Hyderabad, owing to the infrastructure, the pro-active government has been at the forefront of the recovery, attracting investments, recording consistent growth in office space absorption, and launch of new residential and commercial projects. To facilitate buyers, we are planning the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021 from April 16 to 18 to help the buyers identify the best projects in the city under one roof.”

He further added, ”The unit sales and capital values across micro-markets in Hyderabad continue to remain robust and are expected to further escalate over the next few quarters. The Growth in the city is further facilitated by the GRID policy promoting IT and industrial corridors all around the city, including non-traditional areas, resulting in Hyderabad being preferred by many MNCs and Fortune 500 companies. The city offers the lowest costs of construction, land, and rentals along with a great cosmopolitan culture, availability of skilled workforce etc., making it a preferred place to live and work. It is an ideal time to purchase a property in the city before the prices escalate rapidly