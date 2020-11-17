Crop subsidy amount credited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts: CM YS Jagan

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today said that his government had credited an amount of ₹510 crore into the bank accounts of 14.58 lakh farmers of the state towards the crop subsidy amount. He made these remarks after launching the scheme from his camp office through virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion he also said that they had released the input subsidy to the crops, which have been damaged due to floods in October this year. Reddy said that they were releasing the input subsidy within a period of one month. He said that they had paid the complete input subsidy for the Khariff season. He said that the state government had fulfilled 90 percent of its promises in just 18 months period . He said that they were giving ₹13500 cash incentive to the farmers of the state under Rythu Bharosa scheme and added that they were also paying the subsidy amount to the farmers on crop loans.

He said that the arrears of ₹1180 crore made by their predecessors were also cleared by them. He also said that they were coming to the rescue of the farmers for the damages incurred by them in the same season.