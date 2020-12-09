CS APPRISES ENVOYS OF 64NATION SONTS GROWTH

Envoys of 64 countries visited Biological E Limited and Bharat Biotech limited – the two premier industrial units in the forefront of vaccine manufacturing in India today.

The visit is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to familiarize the foreign ambassadors and high commissioners about some key research and development activities being taken up by the country. The high-level contingent was divided into two batches – the first batch was taken to Bharat Biotech Ltd., while the second batch went around Biological E Limited and visited the facilities there. Later the second batch which earlier visited Bharat biotech Ltd. was taken around Biological E limited. Similarly, the team which visited Biological E limited was later taken to Bharat Biotech.

Welcoming the high profile dignitaries Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that Telangana state though being the youngest state in the country has achieved tremendous progress under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. During the last six years, the state has been a front ranker in the ease of doing business in the country. The state is home to some of the top valued companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft etc. Most of these companies have their largest establishments outside US in Hyderabad. He also informed that the combined value of the pharma sector in the state is around 50 billion US dollars. Hyderabad is the vaccine hub of not only India but the entire world with 33

percent of the entire vaccine production being done in Hyderabad.Chief Secretary briefed the diplomats that the state has formulated a new TSIPASS policy for speedy approvals to the industries. Industries who do not get permission within fifteen days are deemed to have been approved.

This policy has proved to be a game changer and during the last six years around 14 thousand units have been grounded in the state.On this occasion Principal Secretary Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan made a power point presentation and showcased the investment potential of the state to the visiting dignitaries. He said that Hyderabad Pharma city will be operational in a couple of months. Similarly a medical devices park is being set up near the ORR in 500 acres.Vinay Kumar Additional Secretary MEA, GOI, Principal Secretary Political Vikas Raj, Medchal Collector Swetha Mohanty, MD Biological E Limited Ms Mahima Datla, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, ED Sai Prasad and others attended the meeting.