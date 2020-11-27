CS congratulates Fisheries Dept. for bagging first prize under Best Inland Quasi

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar congratulated Fisheries Department for getting First Prize under Best Inland Quasi – Government Organization/ Federation / Corporation / Board from the Department of Fisheries Ministry of Fisheries, Government of India on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

The Telangana State Fisherman Co-operative Societies Federation Ltd. got memento, Certificate and Rs.5 Lakhs Cash Prize from Govt. of India under Inland Category. He also informed that

with increase water spread due to major irrigation schemes like Kaleshwaram and regular availability in tanks etc., inland fishery has a huge potential.

Chief Secretary asked the officials to continue the same spirit in the future endeavour in implementing activities in the Fisheries Department, a official statement here said today.

Smt.Anita Rajendra, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and other officials participated in the program.