CS reviews on garbage, flood relief

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, today held a meeting with senior officials of Municipal Administration and reviewed special sanitation drive taken up in Hyderabad, functioning of Basthi Dawakhanas and distribution of flood relief for remaining families. Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials were present.



Chief Secretary informed that around 52,000 metric tonnes of garbage was accumulated post floods in Hyderabad. 960 teams were formed and intensive drive was taken up to lift the garbage. Cleaning of garbage points, removal of construction and demolition waste, spraying of disinfectants are

being taken up in all the localities as part of this drive. Chief Secretary also reviewed the functioning of Basthi Dawakhanas in GHMC area.