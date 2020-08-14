21.8 C
Cyberabad CP  appreciates  KPHB SI for bagging President’s Police Medal

Cyberabad Police Commissioner  V.C. Sajjanar  appreciated KPHB Police Station   Sub-Inspector T. Subramanyam for bagging President’s police medal for his meritorious services in police department. Subramanyam  is scheduled to get  the Police Medal on independence day 2020.

Subramanyam joined in the police department in the year 1984 as Constable and  got promotion as H.C in the year 2002. He got promotion as ASI in the year 2013 and  also got  promotion as SI in the year 2018. Presently he is working as Sub-Inspector at KPHB SS at Cyberabad police Commissionerate. T. Subramanyam contributed his services in Ranga Reddy district, earlier and now working in Cyberabad Commissionerate in various police stations at special branch.

