Cyberabad CP equals drunken drivers with terrorists

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar today made controversial remarks about drunken drivers. He said that the drunken drivers were no less than terrorists. He made these while addressing press conference to reveal the details of crime rate in the commissionerate limits this year.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the crime rate had gone up by 6.65 percent in Cyberabad and added that the cyber crimes had also gone up by 135 percent. He said that economic crimes had gone up by 42 percent. He warned the drunken drivers that they would book cases under section 304 of IPC in the commissionerate limits and take steps to ensure 10 Year long punishment to the accused. He said that they had booked cases against 402 drunken drivers on Monday alone.

Revealing the details of crime, he said that a total of 559 cases were booked against children and added that 75 murders were also reported this year. The cyber crimes stood at 1119 this year and added that the cyber criminals had looted Rs. 23.67 crore from their victims.

Sajjanar said that they had recovered Rs. 34.83 lakhs from the criminals so far. Revealing the performance of the SHE teams, he said that the treats had booked 176 cases so far.