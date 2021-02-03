CYBERABAD POLICE DRIVERS BRIEFED ON DRIVING SAFETY RULES

With the instructions of Commissioner Of Police of Cyberabad VC Sajjanar Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar today conducted a training session to brief their Police Drivers on vehicle driving rules at Cyberabad Police Commissionerte.

Addressing the participants in the training session Vijay Kumar said, “This training session was conducted with an objective to increase awareness on proper driving skills’’. He further said, ‘’We as officers need to be accurate in delivery of our services so, that when we are on the grounds people should listen to us. In 2017 the government of India had released a module on driving rules it is essential that each one of you sitting here should be aware of those rules. While driving you should follow the ‘ABC’ theory which implies the use accelerator, brakes and clutch while driving to ensure that vehicles are being driven in a proper way. Use of helmets, wearing of seat belts while driving or sitting in the car and not driving the vehicle while being drunk is some of the rules which is to be followed by each one of you sitting here without a second thought” he added.

Adding futher he said that they would continue with this training in association with Street Wise Driving School (SDS) which throws light to total International driving standards. He said that they would provide with a compulsory 6 hours theory training and 14 hours of practical training taking their total hour to 20 hours. He said that Rule based driving should be inculcated and learnt to enforce safety rules on the streets. “It is mandatory that each one of you should be aware of the 40 rules of driving module of Government of India. Towards the end Shri SM Vijay Kumar, IPS thanked all the stake holders for the participation in the programme and urged the participants to make full use of the training,”he said .