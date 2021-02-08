Cyberabad police nabs gang involved in loans on high interest scam

The Cyberabad Police today nabbed a gang which was involve in extension of loans on high interest rates .

The Cyberabad commissioner of the police VC Sajjanar said that they had seized Rs. 3 crore , four laptops and mobile phones from the gang members. He said that the gang members had made an online link in the name of CCPO on social networking sites. He said that they had arrested three accused in the case and added that two more accused belonging to China were on the run. He said that the gang members had cheated people by creating two fake companies and an online application.

He said that the gang members had collected deposits from scores of gullible victims in the name of sharing economy by promising 12 percent of interest on their deposits within 90 days of time. He said that the gang members had committed crimes in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kanpur cities of the country. The names of the arrested accused are Rajesh sharma, Nitish kumar Kothari and Uday Pratap.