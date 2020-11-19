The Rajya Sabha Member of ruling TRS party D. Srinivas today made sensational remarks against his party. He said that his party had completely forgotten him. He said that the ruling party had come into power only due to the separate Telangana sentiment.

He asked the TRS leaders as to why the people of the state were unhappy about their rule if they had done a lot of good work for them. Referring to the comments of the party leaders to take on democratic parties, he said that he didn’t understand the meaning of the comments made by his party leaders.

He made it clear that all the flyovers in Hyderabad were built during Congress party rule. He objected to the way the GHMC elections were announced. The comments made by DS are being seen as his final comments before leaving the ruling party.