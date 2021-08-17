Dalit Bandhu for all 17 lakh Families, KCR slams Oppn on falsehood

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today asserted Dalit Bandhu scheme to be implemented 100 percent and will empower all Dalit Families in the state by involving state machinery and Dalit intellectuals and leaders. The Chief Minister launched the flagship program for Dalits, to help about 17 lakhs of families.

Ministers present include T Harish Rao, KTR, Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, V Srinivas Goud, T Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and SC Welfare secretary Rahul Bojja and Collector and top officials.

For protests and creating panic, the Chief Minister took potshots at the opposition parties for falsehood on the scheme despite supporting in the all party meeting on the same.

Stating that Rahul Bojja will be in his office as the secretary and to monitor Dalit Bandhu, KCR said that dedicated official machinery including the CS, secretaries and the collectors concerned will implement the scheme until the Dalits are empowered by getting Rs 10 lakhs each.

He formally launched the flagship Dalit Bandhu program at Huzurabad segment and vowed to empower Dalits like never before. In the last seven decades the Dalits were neglected and we took this initiative to ensure the SCs are empowered.

The Chief Minister exhorted the Dalit intellectuals, educated, youth and leaders to unite for the successful implementation of the scheme. Dalit leaders, writers, students and elected representatives to be involved in the program to become successful he said.

It is our social responsibility and to succeed to take the scheme like a movement and push entire Dalit community in the country will seek the state governments to follow suit. Some vested interests are creating confusion only to stall the development of Dalits. He sought to know as to why the middle level people oppose the scheme and financial assistance to benefit the Dalits.

Due to Corona pandemic the scheme was delayed despite the opposition parties crying foul, he fumed. Recalling that how he started statehood movement with a fistful of supporters and achieved Telangana, KCR said that his wife Shobha extended all support.

Like Rythu Bandhu and now Dalit Bandhu was launched as my wife Shobha expressed concern that injustice meted out to the Dalits for a long time and the scheme is to be implemented for their empowerment, KCR averred.

The scheme will have a total of 1.25 Dalit soldiers comprising members of state level committee and committees at districts and mandals. The protection fund will ensure the Dalit families will not fall down and come up by doing their choice of business anywhere in the state.

The Dalits must unite and work for that aim and I hope it will usher in new era of rapid development. For this we will involve the Universities, educated and intellectuals he said. On par with Rythu Bandhu we will implement Dalit Bandhu he said adding that Minister Srinivas Yadav has developed Yadavas through sheep scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme to be a history in the country and set an example in the world. As the chief secretary said the government took steps to ensure that the norms do not come in the way of implementation of the scheme. The Government has already released Rs 500 cr for development of Huzurabad segment.

The society of any state is not developed until Dalit families are brought into mainstream of development, KCR said. Let the Dalits become businessmen, entrepreneurs and contribute to the state economic development. Asking the SCs to do business anywhere in the state or districts and develop, KCR distributed Rs 10 lakh each to 15 selected beneficiaries on the stage.

KCR concluded the program by uttering slogans Jai Bheem and, Jai Telangana repeatedly.