Danam slams Revanth

Former Minister and TRS MLA, Danam Nagender today slammed Congress MP Revanth Reddy for making false charges on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao , IT minister K T Rama Rao.

Under their leadership and plans backward classes and poor are being developed like never before in the state, he claimed.

Nagender started a cc road in film nagar and said that the city is being developed more for better connectivity in Khairatabad and other locations. He accused the Congress leaders of making false comments on the TRS leaders who are for development.

Nagender said that caste remarks made by former chairman of council Swamy Goud were personal. Telangana is fast developing in all fields and the Congress charges are of no use, he added. It is with KCR vision and KTR plan the BCs and the poor getting all benefits in Telangana he said.

He also said that in the past no governments in undivided AP failed to develop Telangana. KCR is giving priorities for communities development by implementing several programs in the state he said.

He attributed Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak programs and Sheep, fish schemes and pensions for BCs and poor welfare. These programs are of their kind in the country he added.