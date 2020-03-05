‘Dandupalyam’ Director Srinivas Raju Is Coming With Another Different Movie ’18+ Cinema’

‘Lovers’, ‘Kerintha’ Hero Sumanth Ashwin, Saloni Misra started Different Film Directed by ‘Dandupalyam 1,2,3′ Films Director Srinivas Raju is titled as ’18+ Cinema’. M. Koteswara Raju is producing this film under Jyostar Enterprises. Makarand Deshpande and Sapthagiri are playing important roles in this film while Swarabrahma Manisharma is composing the music. The final schedule of this film will be shot from March 11th to 20th in a set erected at Thiruvallur in TamilNadu. With this schedule, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up. Makers are planning to release the film in Summer.

Music: Mani Sharma

Producer: M Koteswara Raju

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Srinivas Raju