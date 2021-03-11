30 C
Dattatraya condoles Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Dr. Dadi Hirdaya Mohini’s death

The Governor of  Himachal Pradesh   Bandaru Dattatraya today expressed grief over the demise of  Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Dr. Dadi Hirdaya Mohini, who was the Global Chief of the Brahma Kumaris and was affectionately known as Dadi Gulzar. Gulzar passed away at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning.  

         In his condolence message Governor  Dattatraya said that  Dadi Gulzar served the society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others and added that her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. He also   said that his thoughts were and  feelings were with her  countless followers. He said that Dadi Gulzar had been associated with the Brahma Kumaris right from the inception of the organisation and from a tender age of 8 years. Having undergone all aspects of training from such early beginnings, she was now recognized as a great yogi, much sought after for enlightenment on attaining mental concentration, peace of mind, stability in meditation, emotional control, etc, he added.  

Dattatraya  said that Gulzar was committed to teaching the values and the elevated spiritual principles which come from the ancient teachings of Raja Yoga he said that Gulzar had set up more than 8000 Raja Yoga Centres in 140 countries around the world.

