Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today said that the Congress senior leader and former minister K Jana Reddy should refrain from lying on Mission Bhagiratha water supply to his home in village Anumula in Halia area of Nagarjuna Sagar segment. The minister flayed the Congress leader for resorting to a false campaign on Mission Bhagiratha water supply.

Though initially supply delayed due to technical problems the water is now reaching the poor in villages, here remarked. He accused Jana Reddy of a wrong talk despite being a senior leader and former minister.

Dayakar Rao clarified the house of Jana Reddy gets tap water of the government scheme and the house sold or not is not an issue. The Minister said that the comments of Jana Reddy are surprising as he lied that their village Anumula is not getting Mission Bhagiratha waters.

He said that the scheme was started three years ago in Nalgonda district and other districts and Jana Reddy lying.The minister said that the BJP government in the centre failed to keep the promise of giving 2 crores of jobs every year they charged. He slammed the opposition comments as the BJP rulers did not give jobs. The waters of Mission Bhagiratha connections offer water to villages including Jana Reddy’s house and village and the state. Despite the waters going waste as the tap is open and Mission Bhagiratha waters going waste the congress leader lies for political reasons.

The minister expressed displeasure that the congress leaders are habituated to make false charges of corruption. The minister suggested asked the congress leaders to stop blaming the government.