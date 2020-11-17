Deekhsharambh programme concludes at MANUU

Six days long Deekhsharambh- Online Students Induction Programme (SIP) 2020, organized by Dean Student’s Welfare (DSW), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), for newly admitted students, concluded today. The programme inaugurated on November 9 is organized as per the instructions of the UGC.

During the program, the students were introduced to rules and regulations and provided the details about various facilities, curricular and extra-curricular activities available at the university. Senior officials and teachers addressed the students online. The program was successfully conducted under the supervision of Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c and Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student’s Welfare.

According to Prof. Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT and President, Deekhsharambh Task Team, today in the concluding session of the programme, Prof. Mohd. Fariyad, Program Coordinator, NSS spoke on “Connecting with the Community”. While introducing the NSS cell, he provided information about the activities being conducted by the cell. The other two speakers of the valedictory session – Prof. Ehtesham Ahmad, Dean, School of MCJ & Provost, Boys Hostel and Dr. Viquar Unnisa, Provost Girl’s Hostel highlighted the Hostel life and explained in detail the rules, regulations and discipline of University Hostels. Dr. Mohd Khutubuddin Ansari, Medical Officer, in his lecture on Health and Hygiene, discussed the precautionary measures during the epidemic. The session was convened by Dr. Jarar Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Dr. K M Ziauddin, Assistant Professor proposed vote of thanks.

Earlier, during various sessions Prof Mohd Zafaruddin, Prof Abul Kalam, Dr Mirza Farhathullah Baig, Prof Shugufta Shaheen, Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Prof Saneem Fatima, Mr Rizwan Ahmad, Dr. Akhtar Parvez, Dr. Mohd Kamil Dr. Mohd Yousuf Khan, Dr. A Kaleemullah, and Mr Abdul Mujeeb also spoke about the different facilities available at MANUU.

A large number of students participated in both the meetings online. Instructional Media Center of MANUU Telecast the entire program live on MANUU YouTube Channel.