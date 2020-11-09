Deekhsharambh programme inaugurated at MANUU

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages primary education in mother tongue. Urdu University is already providing education in mother tongue from elementary school to Research level. The NEP focuses on acquiring skills and MANUU is offering courses in ITI, Polytechnic and B.Tech. These similarities are pointed out by Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today in the inaugural of Deekhsharambh-Students Induction Programme (SIP) 2020 organized online for newly admitted students. The 6 day long program is being organized by the office of Dean, Student’s Welfare till November 17.

Prof. Rahmatullah while delivering the special lecture said that the new education policy has also lays focus to set up branches of educational institutions overseas. The University will also make all possible efforts in this regard in collaboration with the Government of India. He drew attention to the values championed by Maulana Azad and emphasized on the importance of brotherhood. He urged the students to adhere strictly to discipline and maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c while giving report of MANUU advised the students to set their goals in life now. Students should try to learn English, Hindi and other languages in addition to their subjects. Skills based programs are also available at the university, Utilize them to enhance your skills , he added.

Prof. M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, Prof. Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT and President, Deekhsharambh Task Team also spoke. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student’s Welfare delivered the welcome address. Dr. Mosarrat Jahan, Associate Professor, Dept of Urdu convened the programme. Dr. Kahkashan Latif, Assistant Professor, Translation and Coordinator, program proposed vote of thanks.

Instructional Media Center Team under the supervision of the Director, Rizwan Ahamd webcast the program live on the YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7CWju5rNCc.