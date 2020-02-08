22.6 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 11, 2020

Navyamedia
Delhi court dismisses Tihar’s plea for fresh date to execute Nirbhaya convicts

0675
A Delhi court yesterday dismissed the pleas of Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities seeking fresh date for execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana took note of the Delhi High Court’s February 5 order permitting the convicts to exercise their legal remedies within one week.

The court observed that it is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when law permits them to live. The High Court on February 5 had permitted the convicts to exercise their legal remedies within one week from same order.

