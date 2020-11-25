DEPARTMENT OF COMPARATIVE LITERATURE AND INDIAN STUDIES: EFLU

The Department of Comparative Literature and Indian Studies, The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, organized a two-day workshop on the Interface between Classical Tamil Poetics and other Indian-language Literary traditions, titled PORUḶ this thing called Literature on the 24th and 25th of November, 2020. This event is a part of the webinars and workshops organized by the university with patronage and encouragement from Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university who is also the Member of the Commission, UGC.

On 24 November, the resource person, Professor David D. Shulman, Renee Lang Professor of Humanistic Studies, Hebrew University, University, Jerusalem, spoke on “Classical Poetics, Tamil and Sanskrit “. The second speaker of the day, Professor P. Ananda Kumar, Professor and Dean, School of Tamil and Other Indian Languages, Gandhigram Rural Institute, Tamil Nadu, delivered a talk titled “Influences of Buddhist Philosophy on Tamil Literature”. The last speaker of the first day, Dr. Torsten Tschacher, formerly at the Centre for Islamic Studies, the Free University, Berlin, spoke on “The Interface with Islam “. Day two was with Professor Shulman on “Sangam Poetry and its Theory, and its Afterlife in pre-modern Tamil”.

The talk was widely attended by researchers, teachers, and students from across the country.

The University has been organizing webinars to foster academic interaction with experts and scholars of international repute in language and literature from across the world during the pandemic. Members of the EFL teaching community and students have been participating in the webinars with great enthusiasm and vigor.