December 24, 2020

DEVOTEES WITH TICKETS ALONE WILL BE ALLOWED FOR DARSHAN-TTD EO

DR KS JAWAHAR REDDY,TTD CHAIRMAN

Only devotees with tickets are alone allowed for the Darshan of Lord Venkateswara Tirumala, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

After inspecting the arrangements in Tirumala on Wednesday talking to media persons, he said TTD has already made it clear that only devotees who have tickets and tokens for Vaikuntadwara Darshan will be allowed to go to Tirumala from Alipiri. “Due to prevailing conditions of covid-19, we already issued two lakh Rs. 300 Darshan tickets in online and going to issue 1 lakh tickets in offline on December 24 in Tirupati. We will allow only those devotees with tickets and tokens to enter Tirumala. We are again appealing to devotees not to come to Tirumala without tickets or tokens”, he reiterated.

Earlier, he inspected the arrangements at VQC 1, 2, ATC circle, Supadham, Rs300 entry point etc. along with Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO  Gopinath Jatti, CE  Ramesh Reddy, Deputy EO Srivari temple  Harindranath were also present.

