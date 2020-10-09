Dharani creates apprehensions among the people : Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday criticized that the state government has been creating apprehensions among the people by taking up registration of nonagricultural assets in Dharani portal.

In a media statement, he said that the government has announced the program without stating its objectives. He said that people were unable to understand the usage of registration of the details of their nonagricultural assets in Dharani Website. He said that he was unable to understand what would be the use of the passbooks to be issued through Dharani to the people.

Reddy said that municipal and panchayat raj staff has been visiting the residences of the people and asking several details. He said that along with property details several other particulars like property use (residential or commercial etc.), land type (private or government), mode of acquisition (gift, purchase, partition, inheritance etc.), gender, caste, age, mobile, pin code, property type, plot area, built up area of the flat, including common areas, property tax amount, water connection number and electricity bill number and few others were sought by the people.

He said that while the government stated that it wants to register only the nonagricultural assets, several other details were also sought. He said as far as his knowledge goes, registering the asset details in Dharani portal would not help the people in any manner.

He said that it was just like another Samagra Kutumba Survey, being taken up five years ago, data of which was never made public and used by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for political and electoral purposes. The Chief Minister has used the public machinery for his party purposes.

The TPCC Treasurer said that Dharani portal would also meet the same fate of Samagra Kutumba Survey. He said that there is a danger that the Chief Minister would use the details for his personal purposes.

Narayana said the government’s statements on use of Dharani portal were doubtful. He criticized that the Chief Minister has raised the curtains for another drama in the name of Dharani, while facing criticism from all section for his failure all sectors of the state. The Chief Minister has been trying to divert the attention of the people from several issues.