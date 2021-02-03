DHARMA REDDY TENDERS APOLOGIES TO WEAKER SECTIONS

The ruling TRS party MLA Challa Dharma Reddy today tendered apologies to weaker sections of the state for his controversial comments against them. He also garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar at hanmakonda before Tendring his apologies. Speaking on the occasion he was apologies to all those who have been hurt by his comments . He claimed that he did not deliberately talk against anybody. His apologies comes in the wake severe backlash from several weaker sections organisations of the state to his controversial comments that none of the officials of the state government from weaker sections knew nothing about their work.