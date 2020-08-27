22.1 C
Diageo donated 100 units of HFNC machines to Telangana Govt.

Bangalore based company DIAGEO today donated 100 units of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) Machines as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)in response to the request of the state government. Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, formally received the HFNC machines this morning at BRKR Bhavan from  Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer Diageo, Bangalore.

These HFNC machines are non invasive ventilation (or) BiPap which is known to be lifesaving emergency instrument for COVID patients who are sick and require high oxygen flow. These machines will be placed at Gandhi, NIMS, King Koti, Chest, TIMS and all other important hospitals across the State.

 Chandrashekhar Reddy, MD TSMSIDC was also present.

