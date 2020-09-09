Different views confuse people, more funds to tackle Corona: CM

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today expressed displeasure in the Assembly that confusion being prevailed across the world on Corona pandemic due to different views and talks on its spread, vaccine and medicines.

He slammed the opposition parties for false information campaign on Corona. He hit out at the different views, talks on Corona cases, by WHO, centre, ICMR and others which are adding to fears of people.

KCR slammed the private hospitals for looting people of Corona cases. He said that the deaths were not hide. Despite my appeal the centre gave permission to private hospitals to conduct Corona tests. Though I stopped the same the high court advised to allow them to do so he said.

KCR said that now the private hospitals are collecting lakhs from corona patients as anticipated. Replying after a short debate on Corona, he rubbished as the useless remarks being made by the opposition parties.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to get panic as death rate is very less, and recovering rate is more in Telangana. He exhorted the governments to instill confidence among people to avoid fear and ending lives.

With commitment we are offering complete health care services for Corona patients in hospitals with oxygen, ventilation facilities he said. KCR claimed that he was the first chief Minister to alert the Centre on prevention of Corona by closing down international flights.

He clarified that the government did not hide deaths as that will be known to relatives. We will allot more funds and are ready to provide complete health services for Corona patients. The congress, and other governments ruled earlier failed to develop health facilities and infrastructure.

Arogyasri is far better than Ayushmaan bharat and we continue 108 ambulance services introduced by late Chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he said.

KCR said that leaders irrespective of party lines should make a united fight to route out Corona cases. Corona is the calamity across the world and people have to be careful to follow protocols. A task force by an IAS officer is set up for taking serious action against erring private hospitals, KCR said.