Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that digital classes in schools will begin from August 20.

Inter classes to begin from August 17 she said after a review on classes in the wake of corona cases rise.

We plan to conduct EAMCET in September after high court nod she said. The government plans to use DD and TSat services for digital classes she said. She said that ECET will be on August 31 and POLYCET on September 2.