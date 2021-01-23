Digital leadership pogrom to empower tribal women: Satyavathi

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod today stressed the need for empowerment of tribal girls and women financially by making use of digital technology . She exhorted the corporate sector to have social responsibility towards dalit,tribal and poor welfare.

She participated at a digital leadership program here at her office and took stock of the programs of tribal women welfare. Digital training was offered to 150 women and 55 more were offered latest in the digital technology she said.

The minister said that the digital technology training to the women and girls of her community will sure help them get benefit. Our aim is to empower the tribal women and girls financially, educationally and socially she said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is spending huge funds and implementing schemes for the purpose she said.

The minister asked Voluntary organisations like Nirman and Service to extend their help in this regard. The officials present in the program.