Banjara Mahila NGO chairman ,film director,writer,social worker Dr.Anand along with Telangana Development Forum (T.D.F) Atlanta Chapter team organized a mega flood and Covid 19 relief camp for 100 migrant families located in the most flood affected Malakpet area of Hyderabad. Essentials like Rice, Vegetables in large quantities were distributed and food items for the children were provided. Malakpet C.I KV SubbaRao,C.I Nanu Naik, S.I Srinu Naik ,local Anil and others graced this occasion.