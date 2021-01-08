Divine book “The Golden Treasure’ presented to Himachal Pradesh Governor  Bandaru Dattatreya 

ShivYogi Amrute Sahoo , a 14 year old wrote a book called ‘The Golden Treasure’ and presented it to Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here today.

Dattatreya invited her to Himachal Pradesh and asked her to present her book to the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities and share her wisdom with them. Complementing the child wizard on the occasion, Dattatreya said that he was surprised that such a wonderful book was written by a teenager about the teachings and practices of Human Transformation “Being Human to Divine Consciousness ” were followed during the ancient times by every child and parent in the Great Bharat. The purpose of the book is to spread Yoga of Immortals – Secrets from the Siddhas of Himalayas to Global Audience. We know “Bharat our great country plays a huge role all over the world aspiring to be the ViswaGuru” in 21st Century,” he said that while noting that the girl had wonderfully put the deepest insights to spread the great messages and learning “Secrets from the Siddhas of Himalayas”.

Commenting on the book, Shiv Yogi said,” she This book is very practical in educating how Himalayan Master initiated his disciples for Cosmic Power, which is very essential our very Existence, Pure Consciousness, and Divine Bliss.