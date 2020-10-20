DK Aruna dares minister Harish

Former Minister and BJP leader DK Aruna today dared state finance minister T. Harish Rao to come up for an open debate at Dubbaka bus stand center on the issue of allocation of funds by central government to the state. She said that their party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would take part in the debate with Harish Rao .

Speaking to media persons, She made it clear that the central government was giving funds even to install a street light in the district. She alleged that Harish sent congress party candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy into the congress party and got him the Party ticket. She asked Harish Rao to tell about the development done by the ruling TRS Party.

She warned the state finance minister that they would take revenge from those who attack their party leaders and activists in Dubbaka. She alleged that Harish was threatening the Dubbaka voters to ensure the victory of his party candidate on the other hand.

The BJP candidate from Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao asked Harish Rao as to why he was scared of the by-elections in the constituency. He said that they had lodged a complaint with the officials of the election commission about the attitude of the state government in the by-elections.