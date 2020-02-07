Doctors in China start human trials for coronavirus treatment

China has started clinical trial for remdesivir medicine in coronavirus treatment in Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital yesterday. A 68-year-old male patient with serious symptoms was the first to be given the drug. However, Gilead Sciences Inc which developed Remdisivir said that the drug is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and it has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for coronavirus infection treatment.

The company said it had filed patent applications for the drug’s use on coronaviruses in China and some other countries and regions in 2016, but it has not yet received approval in China. It said, its focus is now on rapidly determining remdesivir’s potential as a treatment for the 2019 novel coronavirus, rather than discussing compulsory licensing or any other kind of permissions for drug manufacturing.

The comments came after the Wuhan Institute of Virology said on Wednesday that it had filed a patent application to use remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus on January 21, which has sparked debate on China’s social media about intellectual property issues. Meanwhile, Chinese Health authorities have confirmed new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic yesterday at 73. With this the death toll rose to 638 globally including one in Philippines.