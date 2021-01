An amount of Rs. One crore has been donated to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Trust by Shanta Bio-tech Chairman KI Varaprasad Reddy on Friday at Tirumala.

The donor has handed over the DD for the same to TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.

TTD Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy presented Theertha Prasadams to the donor.