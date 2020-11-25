Don’t bring Cotton, Paddy to markets: Niranjan on Nivar cyclone effect

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy today appealed to farmers in Telangana not to bring cotton and paddy produce to purchase centres or markets now as Nivar cyclone may cause rains.



He informed that South region of the state may see rains and the farmers should not dare bringing the farm produce to the markets for two days.

The minister has asked the officials in the districts to use Tarpalin covers to protect the grains from rain effect. The officials at regional level should coordinate to see that the farmers do not suffer loss. Necessary arrangements to be made to tide over Nivar cyclone and possible rain effect in the state the minister said.

The district administration should monitor the situation and take required steps to prevent any problem by cyclone and protect farmers interests he said. It is better for the farmers to desist from bringing cotton, paddy and other produce for two days he suggested.