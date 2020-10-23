Union Minister of state for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today urged the residents of the state capital to not encroach upon storm water drains. He alleged that GHMC authorities were not collecting garbage in the Nalas and drains.

He asked the officials to remove the silt from the nalas and drains. He made these remarks after visiting Nagayya Kunta of Adikmet from the city. He assured the residents of the area that they would extend help to them. He gave certain suggestions to the officials of the area and asked them to implement and help the residents to get rid of their problems. He said that none should encourage the encroachments of the nalas. The central team which is visiting the state, met with the union minister at Dilkhusha guest house.

Reddy held discussions with the team members on the issue of the loss incurred by the city . He said that the state government had not submitted the report on the losses incurred by the state capital to the central team. He was shocked after seeing the house, which are still inundated in the flood waters . He made it clear that the image of Hyderabad would be damaged if the situation continues to remain the same. He assured the residents of the area that he would hold discussions with banks and get loans to all of them to rebuild their damaged houses. He asked the GHMC officials to widen the existing drainages in the area.