Don’t link politicise government work, minister Botsa

State Minister Botsa Satyanarayana today said that the law would take its own course in the issue of government lands. He said that there was nothing wrong in the reclaiming of the land encroached by former mayor Sabbam Hari in Seetamma Dhara.

He said that it was not good to politicise the work done by the officials of the district. He made it clear that all were equal in CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government and added that it was not good to link the removal of encroachments with politics. He made these remarks after inspecting NAD flyover works along with his cabinet colleague Avanthi Srinivas Rao in the city. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of road from Tatichetlapalem to Gopalapatnam. Speaking on the occasion the traffic problem was solved due to the opening of the road.