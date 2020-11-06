22.4 C
DQ international animation company turns bankrupt  Files Insolvency petition in court

Prominent Animation Company from the city DQ international private limited has turned bankrupt. It has also filed insolvency petition in a court. The declaration of the bankruptcy by the company has thrown its  1400 employees on the road.

The company has also not paid the salaries of its employees for the last eight months. This has forced the company employees to approach state human rights commission CCS police station. In their complaint to the police, the employees have urged the police to take action against the Managing Director of the company Tapas Chakravarthy.

They said that each employee of the company should get Rs.14 lakh arrears. They alleged that the management of the company was threatening them when they demanded money.

