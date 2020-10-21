Dr MCR HRD Institute and TS Council for Higher Education Jointly Organize a Webinar on National Education Policy2020

Dr MCR HRD Institute and Telangana State Council for Higher Education jointly organized a Webinar on “Reimagining Education–National Education Policy2020 & Beyond”. Over 300 educationists, from different parts of the country, attended the event.

B P Acharya,, DG of the Institute & Spl Chief Secretary to Govt., in his Opening Remarks, said that while the literacy rate and educational achievements of people have been registering impressive growth in terms of quantity, the need of the hour is to successfully address the issues relating to improving quality of education. He underlined the need for political will and commitment on the part of the bureaucracy to achieve the cherished goals of the NEP and to bring back the old glory to India’s education system.

Anil Swarup, former Secretary, School Education, Government of India, in his Inaugural Address, said that the NEP is a progressive document. He stated that the focus of the Policy, which is mainly on giving a big boost to quality of education in general and that of school teachers in particular, will result in multiple beneficial outcomes for different stakeholders. “The NEP provides for early education with mother tongue as the medium of education. It is a step in the right direction as it has been proved that complex concepts can be explained better in mother tongue”, he stated.

Continuing his address, Anil Swarup said that mere formulation of the best and the brightest policy is not enough. “The need of the hour, therefore, is to prepare a clear cut and time-bound plan of action, indicating, inter alia, the roles of the Centre, State Governments, Private Sector, NGOs, etc. , allocation and utilization of 6 percent of GDP on education, etc., for ensuring effective implementation of the Policy.

Dr S N Mohanty, former Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India, in his Keynote Address, said that a policy, including the NEP, is only a statement of intent and that the State Governments can implement it taking into consideration their unique priorities. On the new regulatory authorities of NEP, Dr Mohanty called upon the need for a robust mechanism. “There is no point simply renaming old institutions. We need new people handling this, lightly and tightly. We should fight the future battle with modern ammunition”, he added.

Prof V Venkatramana, Vice Chairman Telangana State Council for Higher Education stated that the NEP is a great initiative in various ways in terms of its inclusive nature and autonomy to the State Governments in its implementation. He said that the Government of Telangana and the Council for Higher Education have conceptualized and executed a number of innovative initiatives, including university-industry partnerships, multidisciplinary nature of syllabi, MoUs with global players, etc. in order to make students of technical and professional educational institutions industry-ready.

Dr Osama Manzar, Chairperson of the Digital Empowerment Foundation underlined the need for equipping Government schools with state-of-the-art labs, considering the role of the knowledge of IT on the part of students belonging to weaker sections of society in alleviating their lot.

Dr Amir Ullah Khan, Adjunct Professor at Dr MCR HRD Institute moderated the proceedings of the Webinar.