Dr MCR HRD Institute Pays Glowing Tributes to People’s Poet,  Kaloji Narayana Rao

B P Acharya, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana garlanded portrait of People’s Poet, Padmavibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao, and offered floral tributes, on the occasion of his 106th Birth Anniversary.

B P Acharya, fondly recalled his association with the legendary poet during his tenure as the District Collector, Warangal in the early nineties. “It was my good fortune that I had several interactions with Kaloji, which provided me a rare opportunity to understand his multifaceted personality as a Poet, Telangana Ideologue, Freedom Fighter, and Political Activist”, he said and stated that Kaloji always gave importance to the welfare of society and lived a simple life.

“ Kaloji wrote poetry in the language spoken by the common man, created wider awakening among the masses about their problems, and thereby provided a big boost to the movement for the separate State of Telangana”, said Acharya.

“Drawing inspiration from the life of Kaloji, following his ideals, and doing good deeds for the betterment of people, especially their weaker counterparts, would be the right way to pay tributes to him”, said Acharya, and called upon youth not only to understand the rich culture of Telangana but also become the champions of the downtrodden.

The event was also attended by Harpreet Singh, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka Additional Directors General, Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the Institute.