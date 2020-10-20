Dr MCR HRD Institute Sets New Records in Virtual Training

B P Acharya, DG of the Institute & Spl Chief Secretary to Govt. felicitated the Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the Institute on Tuesday, who contributed immensely to successfully conduct, within a short period of about six months of pandemic, 62 online training programs, covering as many as 10,121 trainees, spread over a staggering 50,764 training days. In addition, a whopping over 80, 000 field staff of Telangana State were trained during the last three years in e-Learning modules, sponsored by DoPT, which is the highest in the country. These achievements have made the Institute a role model in online training and also a source of inspiration for training establishments, from across the country.

The online training programs covered a wide range of employees, not only from Telangana State but also from across the country, right from the top to the lowest rungs of administrative hierarchy, including All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services officers, Group-II officers, principals and lecturers of Junior Colleges, teachers from Tribal Welfare Department, officers of GSI, panchayat secretaries, field level health functionaries, etc. A pleasant surprise of this campaign was the great enthusiasm on the part of all the trainees, including those at the lower levels, to learn and perfect the required IT skills to benefit from the online training.

Acharya, congratulated the Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the Institute for scanning the post-Covid environment, understanding the challenges involved in conducting conventional training, taking a bold decision to switch over from conventional training to online training, reorienting the Institute’s physical and human resources accordingly, and thereby successfully converting the crisis into an opportunity.

Continuing his address Acharya said that the hallmark of online training was its holistic nature, which involved a simultaneous focus not only on curricular but also on co-curricular and extra-curricular inputs. “A bouquet of curricular activities, including lectures by eminent faculty, high quality reading material, videos prepared by the Institute and DoPT, presentations on case studies, etc. was used extensively”, he stated.

“In addition, such co-curricular activities as essay writing and elocution competitions, book reviews, etc. were used wherever required”, Acharya said and added that these comprehensive interventions empowered the trainees to fully understand academic concepts and also to comprehend their practical applications at work places.

Acharya further stated that such extra-curricular activities as singing, dancing, painting, creativity, etc. enhanced fun quotient of the online training and provided a platform for the trainees to exhibit their hidden talents, and above all, to learn from one’s own experiences.

Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute said that while conventional training has got its own strengths, online training is the need of the hour, especially in the Post-Covid scenario. “The success of the Institute in offering training, via virtual mode, calls for its wider use for Government employees in future”, he said and added that combining both conventional and online modes would amount to having best of both the worlds.

Sridevi Ayaluri, Director IT said that the impact of the online training was as effective as that of conventional training, both in terms of continuous and long lasting learning and at the same time enjoying its journey. She later proposed a vote of thanks