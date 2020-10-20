Dr. Reddy’s announces the re-launch of OTC Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, store-brand equivalent of Pepcid AC in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. today announced the re-launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, the store-brand equivalents of Original Strength and Maximum Strength Pepcid AC, in the U.S. market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are acid reducers that prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain food and beverages.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our OTC Antacid portfolio for our customers and consumers,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “This launch will help us fulfil an important therapy gap created in Antacids market due to Ranitidine withdrawal.”

The Pepcid AC brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $211 million for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2020 according to IRi.

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are available in multiple pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.