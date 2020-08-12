22.6 C
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches drug to treat infections US market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the launch of Ciprofloxacin 0.3% and Dexamethasone 0.1% Otic Suspension, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). 

 “We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form.”

            The Ciprodex brand had U.S. sales of approximately $­­­­­453 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

