Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches Fenofibrate Tablets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Fenofibrate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tricor (fenofibrate) Tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Tricor brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy’s Fenofibrate Tablets USP, are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90 and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500.