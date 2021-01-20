Dr. Seema Mishra a faculty of UoH invited for a presentation at SciTalk

Dr. Seema Mishra, Assistant Professor at Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) presented her work on SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design as a SciTalk at the prestigious virtual live Keystone eSymposia entitled “Antibodies and vaccines as drugs for Covid19” held from January13-14. https://virtual.keystonesymposia.org/ks/live/706/page/6516/8038

This conference with a small set of participants (total 323 participants) is centered around privileged experts at the top of their fields, as was evident from the list of invited speakers. Prominent among these speakers who talked about their work in this conference are frontrunners in vaccine development: Dr. Andrea Carfi, Moderna; Prof. Sarah Gilbert, University of Oxford; Trevor R. Smith, Inovio; Dr. Alexander Muik, BioNTech Pfizer; Liise-anne Pirofski, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center and Dr. Davide Corti, Humabs BioMed SA, to name a few.