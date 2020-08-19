Draw inspiration from Sarvai papanna: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today called upon the Telangana society to fight against the dictatorial rule of TRS party by drawing inspiration from Sarvai papanna who fought against the then Nizam. He made these remarks after paying tributes at the statue of Papanna at Karimnagar on the occasion of his birth Anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the fights of Papanna by gathering the poor people of the state should become an inspiration to the people of the state. Citing that the Papanna has occupied the Golconda fort by removing it from the clutches of the Nizam, he said that the time had come for the people of the state to fight and remove the Telangana state from the Clutches of CM KCR’s family, which is ruling the state by becoming a puppet in the hands of Hyderabad based MIM party.