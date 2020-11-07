Dream Town Productions announces film with Raj Tarun and director SANTO!

A new film starring young hero Raj Tarun was on Tuesday launched in Hyderabad. Produced by Nandkumar Abhineni and Bharath Maguluri on Dream Town Productions, the untitled film is directed by Santo. Varsha Bollamma is the female lead.

Speaking on the occasion, producers Nandkumar Abhineni and Bharat Maguluri said, “We are very happy to team up with Raj Tarun. Director Santo has conceived a nice story that will definitely click with all sections of audience. The regular shoot will be launched soon. Details will be announced soon.”

Director SANTO said, “This is Raj Tarun’s 15th film. The feel-good movie will present him in a new way. I thank the producers for the opportunity.”

Cast:

Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollama, Vennela Kishore and others.

Crew:

Written and directed by SANTO

Music Director: Sweekar Agasthi

Cinematographer: Sreeraj Raveendran

Costume Designer: Archana Rao

Production Designers: Uday & Raveena

Editor: Shravan Katikaneni