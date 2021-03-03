20.5 C
March 4, 2021

Dry weather likely to prevail over Telangana

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.
            In bulletin here it said that dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.
            The Highest maximum temperature 38.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Nizamabad the
Lowest minimum temperature of  14.7 degree Celsius  was recorded at Adilabad.
            The Highest  Temperature Recorded: 35.7oC, Asmanghad, in GHMC area .

