Dry weather likely to prevail over Telangana

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In bulletin here it said that dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 38.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Nizamabad the

Lowest minimum temperature of 14.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad.

The Highest Temperature Recorded: 35.7oC, Asmanghad, in GHMC area .