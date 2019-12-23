DSP on a Rampage!!

Tollywood Music sensation Devi Sri Prasad created waves across not only Telugu but also Tamil & Hindi Cinema with his music.

He recently bagged his 9th Filmfare Award for his work for Ram Charan’s last offering Rangasthalam. The ace music composer delivered some outstanding tunes for Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru which is hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2020. All the released singles received a top class response and they impressed all the sections of audience widely.

Lakhs of Tiktok videos are circulated across social media circles like wildfire. The fourth single ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem’ will be out today and Superstar fans are eagerly waiting for the single to be out.

DSP recorded the Theme Song with the MACEDONIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA and Legendary Singer Shankar Mahadevan crooned the Song.

The making video is trending all over already. At this high time, Devi Sri Prasad received a Filmfare award and his fans, music lovers lauded the young composer.