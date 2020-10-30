Dubbaka by-elections are like a war, MLA T. Raja Singh

The party MLA T. Raja Singh termed the Dubbaka by-elections as a war. He said that the people of he constituency were aware of the conspiracies done by the ruling party leaders against their party candidate Raghunandan Rao.

Referring to the statement of the state finance minister Harish Rao on non allocation of funds by the central government to the state, he said that they were ready to hold a debate with the ruling party leaders and asked them to suggest a place. He alleged that CM KCR, his son KTR and nephew Harish Rao were destroying the state. He mocked that the Telangana state had turned into a liquor Telangana instead of golden Telangana.

TRS leaders are planning to distribute money by using police vehicles: Raghunandan Rao

BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to distribute the money by using police vehicles. He promised the people of Bhoompally village that he would make it into a mandal within one year of becoming and MLA and added that he would quit from his post if he failed to do so.