28 C
Hyderabad, IN
April 22, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Dy Mayor exhorts Muslims to perform prayers at home

0388
Baba Fasiuddin

Dy.Mayor Baba Fasiuddin appealed the Muslim Community to perform prayers at home only and follow lock down rules and support the Government to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Dy.Mayor Baba Fasiuddin organized press conference with prominent Moulanas and Muftis on the ensuing Ramadan festival. Janab Mufti Khaleel Ahmed Nizamia and Qubool Pasha Suttari Secretary Ulema E Deccan appealed the Muslim Community  to do prayers in the house only  and not more than 5 persons in Masjid.

They further requested to adhere  the lock down rules and not to gather in large number during prayers. The Government taking is various steps to control the spread of covid-19 virus.  From nurse to Doctors,  sweeper to Commissioner, Home guard to Commissioner and other departments are working tirelessly to contain the virus for welfare of the society. As a human being every one must look after wellbeing of others and it is our responsibility supports the Government’s efforts in containing the spread of virus.    

Related posts

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees protest at Pragathi Bhavan

admin

Union Minister Babul Supriyo threatens to break man’s leg

admin

Education is one of the integral part of Islam says Shabbir

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali