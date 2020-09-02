E-auction of Ganapati Laddoo Breaks New Grounds Raising An Amount of Rs 30.30 Lacs

– Surpassed last year’s amount by Rs 12 Lakhs –

As part of the recently concluded festivities of Shree Ganesh Chathurthi – the Richmond Villa Community, a gated villa community located in Keerthi Richmond Villas, in Sun City, Hyderabad, raised a whopping INR 30.30 Lacs for charity by e-auctioning the auspicious Laddoo Prasad by bidding amongst themselves. This annual affair is continuing for the last four years. This year due to the global pandemic due to COVID, the tradition was fulfilled on a virtual platform. People around the world including North America & Europe participated in the auction.

Showcasing exemplary caring and sensitivity, the RV residents decided to spend the entire amount of INR 30.30 lacs towards supporting the RV Diya charitable Trust, an NGO that was founded by the residents group of highly educated and well-hearted professionals and making a positive impact in the lives of the not so privileged members of society.

The auction was attended by people from all religious faiths – Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. Over the last few years – RV community has supported the food, education and medical needs of 2,500 orphaned, and specially-abled children, less privileged families, patients, and senior citizens. Last year few of the children who were supported by the Trust excelled at academics and sports. This year the members of the community has also joined hands for providing dry ration packets of INR 650 each to 300 migrant labourers from Telangana, Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand, West Bengal and UP.

The RV residents want to continue this annual affair and also want to encourage others to follow this unique, innovative, home grown model of community sharing through Charity Laddoo Auction. Over the last years, the residents have enhanced the lives of thousands of people.



This action of the resident families showcases a microcosm of India, encapsulating the spirit of oneness and contributing to the lives of the less privileged of our society.