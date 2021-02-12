EAMCET 2021 from July 5 -9, TSCHE announces schedule of 3 Cets

Telangana State Higher Education Council today announced the schedule for three out of seven common entrance tests here.

While EAMCET 2021 will be conducted from July 5 to 9, ECET to be conducted on July 1 and PGECET to be conducted on June 20 respectively, the TSCHE stated. JNTUH will conduct the EAMCET 2021 and Mahatma Gandhi varsity will hold PECET.

JNTUH rector Professor Govardhan is Convenor of the EAMCET and JNTUH Professor Venkatramana Reddy to be the Convenor of ECET. Kakatiya University Professor Raji Reddy to be the Convenor of ICET, Osmania University Prof. Laxminarayana is Convenor of the PGECET, Osmania University Prof. A Ramakrishna is Convenor of the EDCET, Osmania University Prof. G.B. Reddy Convenor of the LAWCET & PGLAWCET and Mahatma Gandhi University Prof. V. Satyanarayana Convenor of the PECET the release said.

As the common tests for the four are linked to the degree examinations the schedule of the same are to be decided later. The dates of other four tests to be decided are EDCET, ICET, LAWCET and PECET the official informed.

TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy today stated that the government is ready to conduct the common tests for three examinations. And the rest of the four common tests to be conducted at a later date he said.